Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $1,881,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Express by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 279,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after buying an additional 91,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

American Express stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $261.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

