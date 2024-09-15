Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.29. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

