Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $60.41.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

