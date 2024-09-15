Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

