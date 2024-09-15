Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Short Interest Update

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trailblazer Merger Co. I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 78,742.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trailblazer Merger Co. I alerts:

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,012. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

About Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.