Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Down 47.0% in August

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 74,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,367. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.