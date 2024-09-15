Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Trigano Price Performance

Shares of Trigano stock remained flat at $135.00 during trading on Friday. Trigano has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

