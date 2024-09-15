Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,338,000 after buying an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 1,387.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.