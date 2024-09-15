TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TPVG opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sajal Srivastava bought 11,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,311.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 250,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,023.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

