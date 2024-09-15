TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. TrueFi has a market cap of $123.17 million and $21.47 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,157,460,566 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,157,460,565.6274977 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.1120552 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $23,649,147.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

