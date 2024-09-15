TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TruGolf Price Performance

Shares of TRUG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 3,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,925. TruGolf has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Get TruGolf alerts:

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

TruGolf Company Profile

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TruGolf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruGolf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.