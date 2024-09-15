Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 14,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $307,787,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 9,629,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.