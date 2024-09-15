Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 6.2% Higher

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.34. 10,728,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 18,255,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

The stock has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,836,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $889,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

