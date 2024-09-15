UBS Group Trims Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Target Price to $132.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.60.

NYSE SIG opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 in the last ninety days. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,347,000 after buying an additional 126,726 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

