UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 0.5% Higher

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 38,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of UGE International from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.01.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

