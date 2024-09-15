Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $32.96 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Ultra has a market cap of $32.96 million and approximately $489,439.20 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,422.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.08 or 0.00537465 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00078483 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006912 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08767685 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $479,899.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

