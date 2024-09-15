Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

