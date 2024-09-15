United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.6%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.81 and last traded at $127.69. Approximately 1,330,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,222,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $160,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

