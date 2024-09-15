Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Update

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 632,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upexi stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 428,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Team Hewins LLC owned 2.11% of Upexi as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPXI stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Upexi has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

