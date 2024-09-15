Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 1,124,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. The business had revenue of $106.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

