UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) General Counsel Sells 1,521 Shares

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $19,894.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

URGN stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,257 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after buying an additional 285,714 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

