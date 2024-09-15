Vai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $4.76 million and $4,665.40 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,726,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,765,896 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

