Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 341,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 198,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).
Van Elle Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £44.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,037.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.06.
Van Elle Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. Van Elle’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Van Elle
About Van Elle
Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Van Elle
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.