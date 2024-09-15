Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 341,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 198,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £44.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,037.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.06.

Van Elle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. Van Elle’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Van Elle

About Van Elle

In other Van Elle news, insider Graeme Campbell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,077.02). 9.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

