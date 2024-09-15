VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $271.23 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $262.18 and a 52-week high of $363.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.18.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

