Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 6.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $51.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.