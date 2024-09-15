Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

