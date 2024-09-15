Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 561,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,916,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.79.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
