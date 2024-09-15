Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGITGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 561,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,916,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. DDFG Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.