Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.56. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $204.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

