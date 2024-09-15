Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $195.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.