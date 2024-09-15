Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

