Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

