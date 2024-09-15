Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.4% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTI opened at $277.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

