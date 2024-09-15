Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Lifted by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after purchasing an additional 413,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $231,512,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,749,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,159,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after buying an additional 588,818 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

