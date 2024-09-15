Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0030

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $29.85 million and $7.15 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

