Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,854.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at $754,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,935 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.