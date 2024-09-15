Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,935 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.
