VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Up 41.3% in August

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VersaBank Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of VBNK stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.
VersaBank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on VersaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
VersaBank Company Profile
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.
