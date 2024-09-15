VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Up 41.3% in August

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VersaBank Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VersaBank by 52.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on VersaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

