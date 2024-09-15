Vertcoin Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $18,900.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,897.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00534478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00107007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.00283652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00079430 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,268,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

