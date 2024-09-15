Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.22 and last traded at $87.35. 2,001,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,547,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $1,632,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,225,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after purchasing an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

