VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Private Client Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.48. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $97.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
