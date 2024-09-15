VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 70.7% in August

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

USTB stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

