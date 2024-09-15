Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in August

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,162.0 days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CBBYF stock remained flat at $2.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

