Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in August

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,162.0 days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of CBBYF stock remained flat at $2.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
