Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Raised to $38.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

VRDN stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

