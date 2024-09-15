Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33. 2,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Viridien Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $302.25 million, a PE ratio of 249.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viridien had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

