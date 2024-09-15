Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.81.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Visa stock opened at $287.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $523.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

