Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 4,400 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.