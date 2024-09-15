Vista Capital Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $175.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

