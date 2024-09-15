Vista Capital Partners Inc. Invests $208,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

