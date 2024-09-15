Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $516.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

