Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,821 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEMG opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.