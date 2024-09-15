Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Vitalhub Trading Down 1.9 %

VHIBF stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.38. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.20. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$6.52.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

