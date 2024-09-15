Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Vitalhub Trading Down 1.9 %
VHIBF stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.38. 1,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.20. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$6.52.
Vitalhub Company Profile
